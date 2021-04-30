Congress slams MDA Govt for mishandling pandemic

SHILLONG, April 29: A day after the state government admitted that vaccination for people aged 18-44 years may not take off in Meghalaya from May 1 due to unavailability of vaccines, the Opposition Congress lambasted the MDA Government for gross mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation.

Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh launched a scathing attack on the government for failing to procure vaccines for the 18-44 age group on time. “We were told that the government will take around 4-5 weeks to arrange the vaccination for this vulnerable group even though the vaccination is supposed to start from May 1,” she said.

The Congress leader took strong note of the fact that majority of people returning to the state belong to this age group and they were the ones mostly affected with coronavirus.

She feared that delay in vaccination of people in the 18-44 group will defeat the whole purpose of achieving herd immunity.

She also blamed the government for not enforcing curfew strictly even as she pointed out blatant violation of the night curfew order.

The MLA also wanted to know whether the government was contemplating to offer assistance to those people whose livelihood would be affected due to the 10-day containment measures.