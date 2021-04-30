former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee dies of Covid

New Delhi, April 30: Country’s one of the finest legal minds and former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, died of Covid this morning. He was 91.

A senior lawyer and Padma Vibhushan recipient, Soli Sorabjee was being treated at a private hospital in Delhi.

Soli Jehangir Sorabjee was born in Mumbai in 1930. He started his law practice in 1953 with the Bombay High Court. In 1971, he was designated senior counsel by the Supreme Court.

Mr Sorabjee became Attorney General first in 1989 and then from 1998 to 2004.

A passionate human rights lawyer, Mr Sorabjee was appointed a UN Special Rapporteur for Nigeria in 1997.