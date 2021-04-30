India receives first lot of Covid aid from US

NEW DELHI, April 30 : India received the first lot of Covid emergency aid supplies from the United States this morning even as the country fights a deadly second wave that has put the entire healthcare system under tremendous stress.

With more than 400 oxygen cylinders, nearly one million rapid coronavirus test kits, and other hospital equipment, a Super Galaxy military transporter landed at Delhi’s international airport this morning, news agency AFP reported.

In a tweet, the US Embassy shared pictures of the supplies and said: “The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti (sic).” US officials said the special flights, which will also bring equipment donated by companies and individuals, will continue into next week.

