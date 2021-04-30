MHA for containment till May 31

NEW DELHI, April 29: The Union Home Ministry, while extending the guideline directives till May 31, has asked all states and Union territories to strictly follow containment measures suggested by the Health Ministry earlier this month.

The MHA, however, did not mention anything about the imposition of a lockdown anywhere in the country in the fresh guidelines issued on Thursday.

In an order issued today, the MHA directed all states/UTs to consider the containment measures, as had been conveyed in the advisory of the Health Ministry, dated 25.4.2021, for immediate implementation based on the assessment of the situation.

The MHA asked the states to identify the districts where either the COVID positivity rate was more than 10 per cent or the bed occupancy was over 60 per cent in the last one week. Districts fulfilling any of the above two criteria should be considered for intensive and local containment measures till May 31, it added. (PTI)