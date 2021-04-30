‘Maha may see 3rd wave in July-August’

Mumbai, April 29: Still reeling under a deadly second wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra may witness a third wave of the infection in July-August, said health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

The grim prediction by Tope came on a day when Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic in the country, recorded 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, As per epidemiologists, Maharashtra could witness a third wave of COVID-19 in July or August.

“Maharashtra is trying to be self-sufficient in terms of availability of medical oxygen by then. It has been said the state could reach to the plateau level of COVID-19 cases by the end of May. If it is hit by a third wave in July or August, it would increase the challenges before the state administration,” he said.

He was speaking after taking part in a review meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray where various aspects of COVID-19 management and vaccination were discussed.

During the discussion, the chief minister stressed on setting up 125 PSA (pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants (for generating medical oxygen) at the earliest for treating patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection,” Tope said.

District collectors were told the government will not tolerate any complain about non-availability of oxygen when the state is hit by a third wave, said the health minister. (PTI)