NIA arrests accused in Assam for terror links

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Dec 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an accused from Assam’s Goalpara district and detained two others over suspected links with Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM).

In collaboration with the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF), the NIA carried out raids throughout Goalpara and questioned a number of people. Sources said that the NIA arrested one imam, Sahanur Alom, from a mosque during a raid in Goalpara’s Tukura area.

In addition to Sahanur, two other people were taken into custody for questioning during the late-night Wednesday raid. A source claimed that another individual who was detained in October for having ties to JEM in Goalpara disclosed Sahanur Alom’s identity to the NIA.

Nine people from Goalpara were among the 10 people arrested by the NIA from Assam on October 5 on suspicion of having ties to terrorist organisations located in Pakistan.

Earlier, Assam Police also handed over two cases related to the ULFA-I’s bomb scare on Independence Day this year to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The DGP of Assam Police, G.P. Singh stated that the police have registered 10 cases related to the incident on Independence Day where the banned militant outfit ULFA-I had claimed of planting explosives in at least 25 locations across the state.

“Among these 10 cases, two cases will be handed over to the NIA team. We have written a letter to the central government requesting them to take over the cases immediately,” Singh said.

The DGP Singh said that the state police have made significant progress in the investigation of ULFA-I’s bomb scare on I-Day. “In Sivasagar, we have arrested four persons on the suspicion of being involved with planting explosives. One of them is believed to be actively involved in the whole incident. For the sake of investigation, I cannot reveal more details in the matter but the culprits will be punished,” said the DGP.

He has also warned that nobody will be spared who will try to stall the progress of Assam. “The state has been witnessing rapid progress under a peaceful environment. The recent incident is an attempt to stall the development of Assam. Although I should not comment on political things; however, we must maintain strict law and order in the state,” the DGP added.

IANS

Previous article
SC imposes Rs 5 lakh costs on employer for taking wage and termination dispute to arbitration
Next article
Jharkhand villagers launch violent campaign against Maoists in West Singhbhum; 10 reported killed
