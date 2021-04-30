Restrictions imposed on movement of people and vehicles in Tura

TURA, April 30: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner on Friday imposed restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles to and from Tura town ahead of the ten-day lockdown, which will begin today (May 1) till May 10.

As per the order issued in this regard, citizens can avail e-pass online on the district website “http://westgarohills.gov.in and http://westgarohills.gov. in/covid-19html” under “Apply for e-Car Pass” for inter-district and inter-state movement for any emergencies during the restricted period.

“SMS will be triggered to the applicant once the pass is approved and issued. Application can be tracked and people can download the e-Pass from the link given in the District website,” the order stated.

The order also stated that movement of persons in Private Vehicles such as Scooty, Bike, Cars, etc in Tura Town and Rongram areas for any purpose in urgency is permitted on “self-declaration” and subject to compliance of Covid protocols but the furnishing of false self-declaration shall be liable for penal action as per law.

While, vehicular movement for passenger vehicles is restricted as per notification issued by the Transport Department and District Transport officer, West Garo Hills District, there is no restriction on movement of Goods Transport such as Trucks, Mahindra Pickup and other non passenger vehicles, as per the order. However, the order warned that passengers are not allowed on top of Goods Carrier in containment area.