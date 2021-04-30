Sonowal asks ASDMA to prepare hazard mitigation roadmap

GUWAHATI, April 30: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to collate the data of tremors of various magnitudes occurring in the state since the year 1896 and examine the nature of their impact on the state to prepare an effective hazard mitigation roadmap.

Reviewing the situation arising out of the major earthquake that jolted the state on Wednesday, Sonowal also underlined the need for the constitution of an expert committee for maintaining the earthquake resistant designs in the construction of buildings in the state appropriate for Seismic Zone 5 that Assam falls into.

The chief minister stressed on the importance of ensuring strict adherence to building by-laws and National Building Code by agencies like Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority and public works department.

He also directed the authorities to assess the damage caused by the earthquake on the vulnerable buildings in the state and take steps to strengthen the structures at the earliest.

On being informed about Japan’s success in developing an early warning system for earthquakes, Sonowal emphasised the need to explore opportunities to tie-up with Japan in bringing such technologies to the state.

He also called for adopting an architecture style most suitable for high intensity seismic zones like Assam and making people aware about the importance of maintaining highest standards in the construction of buildings to withstand high magnitude jolts.

Directing ASDMA to take up awareness campaigns at the school level and holding regular mock drills there, the chief minister stressed on the importance of making children and people in general aware about ways of coexisting with earthquakes.