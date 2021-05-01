Gautam Gambhir arranges 200 oxygen concentrators for people in Delhi

NEW DELHI, May 1 : Amid the oxygen shortage in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir has arranged 200 oxygen concentrators to strengthen the fight against the deadly virus which has claimed so many lives across the country.

These concentrators will be made available to all those suffering from mild to moderate Covid infection and are in home isolation.

The oxygen concentrators will be provided to people residing anywhere in Delhi and can be collected from Gambhir’s office at Jagriti Enclave in his constituency by providing a doctor’s prescription, recent saturation level of the patient and Aadhar details. In addition to this, a post-dated cheque is also needed as security to prevent black marketing of the unit.

“We are not charging anything from people. The cheque can be collected upon returning the unit within seven to 10 days. People belonging to economically weaker sections can furnish their EWS certificate instead of the cheque,” said an aide of Gambhir.

Talking about the initiative, Gambhir said, “Right now the biggest concern for the people of Delhi is shortage of oxygen especially for those who are in the process of finding a bed in hospitals. People are running left, right and centre for oxygen cylinders. Refilling them is another tough task for the families of the patient. These concentrators will help those who are suffering from mild to moderate Covid and also those who are waiting for a bed in any hospital.”

Gambhir alleged that the Delhi government has abdicated its responsibility completely and is now just focusing on blame games.

“They don’t even have something as basic as tankers to pick up oxygen from other states. They spent all the money for oxygen plants on ads. Other states are setting up oxygen war rooms but Arvind Kejriwal is busy blaming the Centre on TV and in the courts,” he said.

Gambhir stated, “Delhi does not deserve this chaos and I will do whatever it takes, whatever is in my power to help the people in their fight against one of the toughest battles we have seen in recent times. We are in the process of arranging more concentrators and we will try to help as many as we can. Delhi has to stand together if we want a fighting chance against this deadly disease.”

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court had questioned how Gambhir is able to distribute medicines being used to treat Covid-19 and procure them in large quantities. Last week, Gambhir started distributing ‘Fabiflu’ and ‘oxygen cylinder’ to patients.