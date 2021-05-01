MeECL mess: CM examining UDP demand

SHILLONG, April 30: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said he was examining the letter from UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh demanding constitution of an independent inquiry into allegations of gross irregularities in the MeECL and seeking remove of those at the helms of affairs to ensure a free and fair probe.

“I will discuss the matter with my Cabinet colleagues and then take a call,” Sangma told reporters.

In his letter to the chief minister, the UDP president had stated that an independent inquiry would restore the confidence of the general public.

Lyngdoh had also said that the decision to approach the CM for an independent probe was taken at a party meeting comprising UDP MLAs and other leaders.