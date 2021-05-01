HC relief to NEHU

SHILLONG, April 30: In a major relief to the NEHU authorities, the Division Bench of the Meghalaya High Court, in a recent verdict, dismissed the writ appeal filed by the NEHU Teachers’ Association against the University for discontinuing payment of Hill Area Special Allowance (HASA) to the employees of NEHU.

Further, while dismissing the matter, the Division Bench of the Court also cleared Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sri Krishna Srivastava of all allegations of manipulation and malafide intent as claimed by NEHUTA.

The NEHU Teachers’ Association had challenged the decision of the University to discontinue payment of HASA to the employees and had filed a petition before the High Court in 2017.