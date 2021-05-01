NEIGRIHMS out of fiscal uncertainty

SHILLONG, April 30: The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences has overcome its financial crisis for now.

“We no longer have any financial issues for fighting COVID after receiving a supplementary budget from the Centre,” NEIGRIHMS Director P. Bhattacharya said on Friday.

The institute would be financially sound as long as it keeps receiving its share of the budget, he added.

The NEIGRIHMS director had earlier said the institute was facing financial as well as manpower crisis, which could impact service if the COVID-19 situation in the state worsens.

The problem had arisen as the institute spent its available fund on COVID preparations before the budget allocation by March-April, he said.

The institute had sought extra money from the Centre in March. “We are properly utilising it and things are okay for now,” Dr Bhattacharya said.

The government and people in Meghalaya look up to NEIGRIHMS for handling critical cases, including COVID.

Dr Bhattacharya said the institute is better prepared than last year but a section of people letting their guard down could complicate matters.

“The people are not panicking much this time, but everyone needs to take precautions for keeping the virus at bay,” he added.