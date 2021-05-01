State govt keen to complete GSWSS Phase-III by Dec

SHILLONG, April 30: The state government is keen to complete the much delayed phase III of Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) by the end of this year.

PHE Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar informed that the revised estimate of the project is Rs 65 crore which has been already sanctioned by the government. “The government has released funds and contractors have also started the work,” he said while asserting that the state government wants to complete the project by the end of this year.

Reacting to a query on the Hima Mawphlang, which is not allowing the government to start the construction work on stage II of the pumping station, the minister said that the department held a meeting with the traditional body to discuss about the NOC which has not been released till now.

“I have asked my officers to send a request letter to them to allow us to start the work,” Tongkhar said.

It may be mentioned that the state government had signed an agreement during the land acquisition three years ago to give preference to the locals of the area for jobs in the project. The Hima Mawphlang alleged that the government did not honour that agreement, but according to the minister, the government has honoured the agreement and provided jobs to the youths from the area.

“They want the posts to be regularised and we said we are examining it and will try to regularise it,” he added.

The GSWSS Phase-III is expected to mitigate the water woes faced by residents of the city. The project was approved by the Centre in October 2008 at a cost of Rs 193.5 crore and the target for its completion was May 2011. The project aims to create infrastructure for the supply of an additional 24 million litres of water to the residents of Shillong Urban Agglomeration till 2041.