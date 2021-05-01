229 cases, two deaths make it worst day yet in 2021

SHILLONG, April 30: It was the worst day for Meghalaya in 2021 and the second worst in the last one year as 229 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in the state, taking the total number of active cases to 1,592.

Two more fatalities on the day pushed the number of deaths to 171.

The previous highest for the state was 231 cases, recorded on October 2 last year.

The number of recovered persons crossed the 15,000-mark with 166 recovering on Friday. The number of recoveries now stands at 15,083.

Out of the 1592 active cases, 1072 are in East Khasi Hills, 164 in Ri Bhoi, 101 in West Jaintia Hills, 80 in East Jaintia Hills, 70 in West Garo Hills, 40 in West Khasi Hills, 20 in East Garo Hills, 17 in South West Khasi Hills, 12 in South Garo, 11 in North Garo Hills and five in South West Garo Hills.

Out of the 229 new cases, 124 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 27 in West Jaintia Hills, 17 in East Jaintia Hills, 14 each in East Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi, nine each in West Khasi Hills and North Garo Hills, five each in South West Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills, four in South Garo Hills and one in South West Garo Hills.

Barasha Rani Das (22) a resident of Assam, who was admitted in NEIGRIHMS on April 28 and had tested positive, expired the same day.

Dhaneswar Debarma (35), a resident of Tripura and temporarily residing in Gasuapara, South Garo Hills, was declared dead on arrival at Dalu CHC on April 29. Sample taken was tested positive later.

4 KHADC staff test positive

The KHADC Executive Committee on Friday decided to shut down both the Executive and Legislative wings for four days after four employees tested positive for COVID-19. The offices will re-open on May 5.

When contacted, KHADC CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne confirmed that four staff had tested positive. “We are trying to ascertain whether more people have contracted the virus,” he said.

As per the notification issued by the Secretary to the Executive Committee, all officers will attend to their duties while other staff/employees will work from home and return to work on May 5.