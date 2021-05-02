Is Social Media A Reliable HR Tool?

Social media has improved the way employers and recruiters hunt for new talent. If you are not embracing and utilizing the power of this digital arena for your hiring efforts, you could probably stay behind in the game. Kaustov Kashyap writes about the significant role social media plays in our lives, with regards to building a career.

The upswing of social media has significantly changed the way people communicate personally or professionally. Social media has witnessed an unparalleled surge over the last few years and has redefined the way we use the internet.

Every organization’s structure is undergoing a rapid change and so is Human Resources (HR). Despite playing multiple roles like interviews, onboarding, training etc., the primary role of HR is classified as recruiting quality candidates to the company. With a growing acceptance of digital consumption, businesses are swiftly moving to the online channels broadening the scope of online communication.

Over the last few years, digital tools like blogs, social networks, video sharing, and websites have changed the landscape of the internet, becoming key tools for network building and knowledge gaining sharing.

Social media platforms have taken the world by storm over the last decade. Along with this, it has also become a popular trend amongst HR professionals to tap potential candidates on various channels like LinkedIn, Indeed, Monster, Facebook, among others. Moreover, there are numerous digital tools available to automate and streamline the recruitment process.

Below are a few methods of maximizing the use social media for achieving desired results.

Pick the right platform to hire the best talent: Finding high performing resources to the company can be one of the difficult tasks, as it is vital for a recruiter to hire candidates who are capable, and best fit for your requirement and even company culture.

Depending on your requirements, LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter can be the most preferred apps, but there may be times when these top choices may not fulfill your needs. At times, it is imperative to focus, and try not to overlook the power of other platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. Make sure to maintain a moderate presence on each platform, while measuring the effectiveness individually.

Clarify available positions and requirements: Job descriptions are the first formal communication with your job applicants.

Simple, concrete and well-written descriptions drive potential candidates to your landing page and apply for the respective jobs. Composing all possible duties and tasks for the required position and explaining the role in a clear and specific manner to the candidate, is a clear win-win situation for both parties.

Aim to maintain your business reputation by proofreading any details you post online. While it may seem like an obvious final step in writing a piece, even a single grammatical mistake can drive away the required applicant.

Build your brand as a best place to work: Any employee would want to feel connected to the workplace and its culture. Thus, companies investing time and effort in their existing employees’ careers are rewarded with hardworking and dedicated individuals who care about their business success.

Showcase your company’s initiatives on your digital platforms, ask your current employees to leave positive feedback or remarks on your profiles.

Making a strong first impression with potential employees goes a long way in building a brand’s reputation.

LinkedIn and its evolution: With over 600+ million users today, LinkedIn has emerged as the number one resource for job seekers, businesses, and all professionals out there.

It’s a space where you can get immediately seen and noticed by a potential candidate. Creating a strong brand profile on this platform, networking and sharing thought leadership will drive lead generation and direct access to your business.

Understanding the new generation workforce: The digitally equipped workforce not only expects but demands the workplace to be more human and personalized to each employee. They just don’t work for the paycheck but rather for the culture and opportunity to get recognized. If these goals aren’t being met, they show no hesitation to switch the company.

Thus, building a strong and positive presence on the digital platforms with employee engagement content will help gain promising candidates.