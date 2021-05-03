3 held for selling Remdesivir injections illegally

Gurugram, May 2 : Two male nursing staff, working in a leading private hospital in Gurugram including a woman, have been arrested from Sector-52 in Gurugram for allegedly stealing Remdesivir injections from the hospital and selling them illegally at high price.

A teams of the Chief Minister flying squad and drug controller department nabbed the culprits with five infections.

“We have nabbed Chetan Kapoor, who has been working as staff nurse in Max Hospital in Gurugam, his associate Nitin Jose who used to work in Narayana hospital in Gurugam as a nursing staff and his wife Lima Oomen was also involved in the injections black market,” Amandeep Chauhan, drug controller officer said.

He said they received information on Sunday that a gang was selling Remdesivir injections in Sector-52 area. “Our team verified the details and came to know about Chetan. A trap was laid after sending decoy customers and the trio were arrested. Five Remdesivir injections were recovered from the possession of the culprits,” he said.

During interrogation, Nitin said he was stealing injections from the hospital to earn quick money. “He roped in Chetan and asked him to sell the injections in the market. They were currently selling it for Rs 45,000,” an officer said.

An FIR has been lodged against them under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-53 police station in Gurugam. The accused will be produced before a local court for further legal proceedings, police said.(IANS)