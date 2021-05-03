321 new cases, 5 deaths in worst day for Meghalaya

SHILLONG, May 2: Meghalaya on Sunday registered a grim record of the highest single-day spike ever with 321 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 1,821.

Five more deaths were reported in the worst Sunday since April 13, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was detected in Meghalaya. The number of fatalities from the infection now stands at 179.

The state also witnessed 154 recoveries from the infection and the total number of recoveries now stands at 15,429.

Out of the 321 new cases on Sunday, 212 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 41 in West Garo Hills, 20 in West Jaintia Hills, 15 in Ri Bhoi, 11 each in West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills, four in North Garo Hills, three in South West Khasi Hills, two in South West Garo Hills and one each in East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.

Out of the 1,821 active cases in the state, 1189 are in East Khasi Hills, 177 in Ri Bhoi, 124 in West Garo Hills, 100 in West Jaintia Hills, 89 in East Jaintia Hills, 53 in West Khasi Hills, 30 in East Garo Hills, 21 in South West Khasi Hills, 16 in South Garo Hills, 14 in North Garo Hills and eight in South West Garo Hills.

From new recoveries include 114 in East Khasi Hills, 24 in Ri Bhoi, 5 in East Jaintia Hills, 4 each in South West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills, 2 in West Khasi Hills and 1 in North Garo Hills.

Fr Surendra Kumar Kanher (48) of Visitation Parish, Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills, was declared brought dead to MCH Hospital, Jowai on May 1. He was tested positive on April 30 and was referred from Khliehriat CHC.

Wannalin Marwein (41) of Nongrah, Shillong was admitted at Bethany Hospital, Shillong on May 1 and died on the same day. The cause of death is acute respiratory distress syndrome with severe Covid-19 pneumonia with septic shock with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Payal Agarwal (29) of Nongrim Hills, Shillong was admitted in Bethany Hospital on April 23 and died on May 2 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome with Covid-19 pneumonia.

Nidhu Ranjan Paul (62) of Rilbong, Shillong was admitted in Woodland Hospital on April 26 and died on May 2 due to severe Covid-19 pneumonia with chronic kidney disease with type 2 diabetes mellitus with hypertension.

Ebrin Lyngdoh (63) of Khliehriat was admitted in Supercare Hospital, Shillong on April 29 and died on May 2 due to type I respiratory Covid-19 pneumonia with type 2 diabetes mellitus with hypertension.