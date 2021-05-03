EKH DC laments low vaccination turnout

SHILLONG, May 2: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo on Sunday lamented that the vaccination turnout for the 45 and above age group is quite low in the district.

“All citizens above 45 are encouraged to come out for vaccination without fear. They may go to the centre nearest to them. They can also pre-register on the CoWIN App or cowin.gov.in and produce the SMS or screenshot of the slot available to them while self-declaring. Those going for vaccination are permitted to move out during the containment,” Laloo said.

Terming gatherings at funerals as super spreaders of COVID-19, Laloo on Sunday issued an order revising the guidelines and protocols during burials/cremations.

“A number of cases have been reported in where positive persons have visited funerals spreading the virus to others,” she said.

Laloo further observed that while the Health department has revised the guidelines for management of bodies, it is important that protocols are followed stringently and gathering is to be kept to a minimum, especially during the containment period.

She stated that with a view to ensure that there is no spread of the virus at funeral gatherings, the maximum number of persons permitted is 30. All attendees have to ensure social distancing of 2 metres or 6 feet and avoid handshakes/body contact. Sanitisers are to be provided to the attendees and should be used frequently and serving of meals are to be avoided.

Family and relatives should ensure that attendees do not stay for long and at the residence or burial/cremation ground, the number of people should not be more than 30 at any point of time, the order said.

Regulated opening of shops

Meanwhile, the Incident Commander of Zone IV, B. Ranee has informed that the shops located at Motphran, Garikhana, Stand Jeep, Jhalupara and Mawbah will open on a regulated basis.

As per the order, hardware stores will open on Monday and Friday, electrical shops will open on Tuesday and Saturday, plumbing and sanitary shops will open on Wednesday, computer service centres will open on Thursday, mobile repair shops will open Monday and Wednesday and automobiles repair shops will open on Monday and Saturday.

The order states that shops in these localities selling essential commodities will open as per arrangement made by the Incident Commander and the respective Rangbah Shnong, adding that shops will open from 8am till 8pm in these localities. Pharmacies are allowed to open till 10 pm.