Containment measures enforced in three plain belt blocks in WGH  

TURA, May 3: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Monday enforced containment measures in areas covered under Selsella, Demdema and Tikrikilla blocks as an effort to safeguard the citizens particularly, those belonging to the plain belt areas from the rapid surge of the second wave of Covid=19.

As per the order, all political, social, public and religious gatherings have been banned in the said areas. However, weddings and funerals are allowed to take place provided that not more than 30 persons attend and prior permission is taken from the concerned authority. Weekly markets have been restricted to only agriculture products and vegetables and all places of religious worship shall remain closed.

The opening of essential commodities shops subject to regulation on days and timings to be decided by the designated authorities will be as per the list given in the earlier order dated April 21.Shops dealing in hardware, electrical, plumbing, sanitary ware, computer service centres, mobile repair shops and automobile repair shops have been allowed to function from 8 am to 5 pm.

The order also discouraged all non-essential movement of people with a warning that those violating the movement protocol or falsely making self declaration shall be liable for penal action as per law.

All other essential services like healthcare, Agriculture and Veterinary, home deliveries, movement of students, water supply, information and public relations and construction activities besides others have been exempted from the purview of the order.