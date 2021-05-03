House in EKH gutted in fire

SHILLONG, May 2: A house was completely gutted in a fire which broke out Wahkhen village in East Khasi Hills around 4 am of Sunday.

When contacted, the owner of the house, one Hun Majaw, informed that the house had caught fire while they were fast asleep, adding that she saw the fire had spread from the kitchen only after waking up.

She said that she along with her three young children had a narrow escaped from the blaze.

Majaw claimed to have lost all her belongings in the incident including groceries, firewood — which she had stocked — and around Rs 1 lakh in cash were destroyed in the fire incident.

Hun Majaw lastly requested for aid from the government and public representatives and social organisations.