Watch over those affected by crisis: UHM urges govt

SHILLONG, May 2: As Meghalaya is going through a crisis by which self-employed and daily wage earners are one of the worst affected ones, the United Hynniewtrep Movement (UHM) has asked the state government to ensure that the interest of the citizens are protected.

“We urge upon the government to grant a compensation to the people who have been categorised as non-essential businesses and those that have to commute from distant villages daily to earn a living in view of the containment measures which were imposed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” UHM publicity secretary, Justin Kahit, said in a statement issued here on Sunday.