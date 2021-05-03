NGH cops seize illegal liquor

TURA, May 2: North Garo Hills Police on Sunday seized a considerable amount of country-made liquor and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from the black market as well as vehicles belonging to those involved in the illegal racket.

Based on inputs about illegal activities taking place in the area, officers and personnel of the Resubelpara Police Station carried out a raid at the Chidaret market area during which the seizure was made. The illegal consignment of alcohol and the abandoned bikes and vehicles of those involved in the illegal activity were then confiscated and brought to the police station.