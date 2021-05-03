PM takes several decisions to boost human resources for Covid duty

NEW DELHI, May 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the growing need of adequate human resources for responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and took several important decisions to boost availability of medical personnel in Covid duty.

A decision was also taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least four months and the exam will not be held before August 31 this year. Students will also be given at least one month time after announcement of exam before it is conducted.

“This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

It was also decided to allow deployment of medical interns in Covid management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the internship rotation.

The services of final year MBBS students can be utilised for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by and under supervision of faculty, it said. This will reduce the workload on existing doctors engaged in Covid duty and provide boost to efforts of triaging, it added.

The services of final year Post Graduate students (broad as well as super-specialities) as residents may continue to be utilised until fresh batches of PG students have joined, the statement said,.

B.Sc. or GNM qualified nurses may be utilised in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses, it said/

The individuals providing services in Covid management will be given priority in forthcoming regular government recruitments after they complete minimum of 100 days of Covid duty, the statement said, adding that the medical students or professionals sought to be engaged in Covid-related work will be suitably vaccinated and all health professionals thus engaged will be covered under the insurance scheme of government for health workers engaged in fighting Covid-19.

All such professionals who sign up for minimum 100 days of Covid duty and complete it successfully will also be given the Prime Minister’s distinguished “Covid National Service Samman”.

Noting that doctors, nurses and allied professionals form the backbone of Covid management and are also the frontline personnel, the PM mentioned that their presence in adequate strength is critical to address the needs of the patients well.

IANS