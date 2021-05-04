Former Garo Baptist Convention general secretary dies in Tura, tested Covid positive

TURA, May 4: Former General Secretary of the Garo Baptist Convention- A’chik Baptist Dalgipa Krima, Reverend Krickwin C Marak, who has been ailing for a long time passed away in Tura while enroute to hospital on Tuesday afternoon. He was tested positive with the Covid-19 infection making him the first casualty from the disease in the district, this year. He was 71.

His demise has shocked the church community of Garo Hills, particularly Tura, where he served for many years as the general secretary of the ABDK and also the Harding Theological College. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

“Late Reverend had been comorbid and suffered from other ailments. His condition became serious and was rushed to Tura civil hospital but passed away enroute. He tested positive for Covid and is the first casualty this year in the district,” informed Ram Singh, Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills.

Fondly called “Mama” by many of the youth who were his students, Late Rev. Krickwin travelled across the country spreading the good word of the holy Bible through the Baptist Church.

Born in Demdema, near Phulbari on November 27th,1950 he studied in Shillong and later joined the Garo Baptist Church.

When a super cyclone hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in the late 1980s, Late Reverend Krickwin joined the EFFICOR group to help with relief works at Matchipatnam in Andhra for three long months.

From there he went on to work as a missionary of the CBCNEI in Karbi Anglong and later spent a year in London undergoing missionary studies.

He was a lecturer at UBS in Pune before becoming the general secretary of the ABDK in Tura.

“Life is the greatest gift that God has given us. Death is only a bridge towards eternal life with God,” mentioned a condolence by Reverend Teseng Momin who knew Late Rev. Krickwin Marak for many years.