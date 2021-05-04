Meghalaya COVID update: 2019 active cases; no new death

SHILLONG, May 4: Meghalaya as on date has 2019 active COVID cases after detection of 339 new cases and recovery of 204 persons in the last 24 hours.
The state has so far recorded 185 deaths while 15810 persons have recovered till date.
