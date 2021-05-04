Alternate timings for opening of shops in NGH

TURA, May 4: The District Administration in North Garo Hills has put in place alternate timings for the opening of shops in the district especially in the usually crowded Mendipathar Bazar area from May 5 till further notice.

According to the order issued in this regard by Deputy Commissioner, R P Marak, Grocery shops selling essential items, hardware, hotel/tea stall, saloon and beauty parlour, pan shops, fruits and vegetables shops, meat and fish stall are allowed to open from 8:30 am to 1pm while cloth shops, furniture, electrical, electronic, bicycle shops, cosmetic, sports, mobile and tyre repairing workshops shall open from 1pm to 6pm.

The order directed that all shopkeepers, traders and customers should mandatorily wear face masks and practice hand hygiene. Hand sanitizer or soap and water should be kept in every shop and physical distance must be maintained, it added.

The order also warned that violation of the set protocols will result in imposing fines and closure of shops until further orders.