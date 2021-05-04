Night curfew in EKH from 8 pm, shops to close by 7 pm

SHILLONG, May 3: Concerned over the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Shillong, the state government has decided that all shops in the city and outskirts will close at 7 pm from Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a review meeting called by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma here on Monday.

“Curfew will be clamped in Shillong Urban Agglomeration from 8 pm to 5 am starting Tuesday. The offices will also at 4:30 pm instead of 5 pm,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said after the meeting.

The government has also decided to allow the last rites, burial or cremation of bodies till 2 pm every day. The order has come into force across the state immediately for both COVID and non-COVID bodies.

Tynsong reminded the people to not take the bodies of COVID victims beyond the compound or veranda of the house and not unwrap them.

“Our request is that all stakeholders should adhere to and follow these guidelines,” he said.

Arrangements in Iewduh

The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has issued a fresh order regulating the opening of shops in Iewduh, the largest traditional market in the state.

According to the new order, wholesale fish stalls and vegetable shops will open daily from 7 am to 7 pm except on Sundays. Fruit shops will open on a rotation basis with eight shops permitted to open each day from 7 am to 7 pm.

Wholesale grocery shops will also open on a rotation basis with 11 shops per day for the same time period. The Incident Commander, Zone-IV and the Syiem of Hima Mylliem will regulate the opening of all shops in Iewduh, the order said.

The DC has asked all concerned in the market to follow the health protocols strictly. Shopkeepers would be responsible for maintaining physical distance between the customers and avoiding crowding. People should not shake hands, come in direct contact or hug each other in greeting.

All customers should wear masks all the time while purchasing things from the market, besides practising hand-hygiene and physical distancing, the order said.

All shopkeepers and vendors must wear masks properly by covering their nose, mouth and chin parts of the face at all times.

The market committee under the Syiem of Hima Mylliem has been authorised to levy fines on shop owners or people who do not adhere to the COVID-19 protocols or spit in open places.

“The market committee must ensure that regular sanitisation of the market is carried out before and after business hours and also frequently touched parts like door handles or knobs are regularly cleaned,” the order said.

“The market committee must ensure that customers bring their own bags and avoid the use of plastic bags. Customers should spend minimal time at any shop and all shopkeepers should resort to cashless transactions, wherever feasible, to minimise direct contact,” it added.

Violators penalised

Meanwhile, intensifying its action against the violators, the East Khasi Hills district administration on Monday sealed six shops in the city for violation of the containment order. In addition, 29 vehicle drivers were also fined for plying without requisite passes.