Six deaths, 246 fresh cases in state

SHILLONG, May 3: Meghalaya on Monday records its highest death toll of six while 246 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the state.

The number of fatalities from the infection has risen to 185 while the active tally in the state stands at 1,884.

The state also recorded 177 recoveries to take the total to 15,606.

Out of the 1,884 active cases, 1,205 are in East Khasi Hills, 194 in Ri Bhoi, 122 in West Garo Hills, 101 in West Jaintia Hills, 97 in East Jaintia Hills, 63 in West Khasi Hills, 30 in East Garo Hills, 23 in South West Khasi Hills, 18 in South West Garo Hills, 16 in South Garo Hills and 15 in North Garo Hills.

Out of the 246 new cases on Tuesday, 141 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 41 in Ri Bhoi, 19 in East Jaintia Hills, 13 in West Jaintia Hills, 10 each in South West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills, two each in West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills and one in North Garo Hills.

128 patients recovered in East Khasi Hills, 24 in Ri Bhoi, 11 in East Jaintia Hills, 10 in West Jaintia Hills and four in West Garo Hills.

All six deaths occurred in East Khasi Hills. Unity Lapasam (71) of Shangpung, West Jaintia Hills was admitted at NEIGRIHMS on April 26 and died on May 1. The cause of death was Covid-19 with multiple comorbidities.

Phool Kumari (65) of Lapalang, Shillong was admitted in NEIGRIHMS on April 21 and died on May 1 due to CVA with ICH with Covid-19 with hypertension.

Delbora Marbaniang (61) of Lummawbah, Upper Shillong was admitted in Dr H.G. Roberts Hospital, Shillong on April 29 and died on May 2 due to Covid-19 pneumonia and comorbidities.

Sanku Das (57) of RR Colony, Shillong was admitted in Woodland Hospital on April 25 and died on May 2 due to severe Covid-19 pneumonia and other comorbidities.

Jolan Thapa (30) of Barapathar (Mawbah), Shillong was declared brought dead to Woodland Hospital, Shillong on May 3 and sample was later tested positive for Covid-19.

Ram Bahadur Biswa (56) of Upper Shillong was admitted in Shillong Civil Hospital on May 1 and died on May 3 due to ARDS with Covid-19 pneumonia and other comorbidities.