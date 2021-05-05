Free vaccines for 18-44 age group

SHILLONG, May 4: The Meghalaya government will vaccinate everyone aged 18-44 years for free, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong announced on Tuesday.

He told media persons after reviewing the COVID-19 situation that the government has already paid for 42,000 vaccine doses. Each dose cost the government Rs 300. “We have decided to give these vaccines for free to all beneficiaries,” Tynsong said.

Vaccination of people in this age group has already started in other parts of the country. Meghalaya has not yet started it although the enrollment of beneficiaries is underway.

Tynsong said the exercise has been delayed due to shortage of vaccines which is not under the control of the government.

The state is set to get additional 75,000 doses after Health Minister AL Hek had taken up the matter with the Union Health Minister. These are meant for government hospitals.