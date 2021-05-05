State records all-time high of 339 fresh cases

SHILLONG, May 4: The 10-day containment measures enforced by the state government since Saturday seems to have done little to contain the abnormal rise in COVID-19 cases as Meghalaya continues to breach new high as far as fresh cases are concerned. The state on Tuesday recorded an all-time high of 339 fresh cases taking the active tally past the 2,000-mark.

Asked if the government would plan more stringent measures to contain the spread of the virus, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the government was reviewing the situation every day.

“We are observing the situation closely and we are holding meetings every day to review the situation,” Tynsong said, emphasising that people should respect the restrictions imposed by the government.

Informing that the there is no shortage of essential commodities in the state, Tynsong said that the Union government has sanctioned additional rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for May and June while will be distributed this month.

Meanwhile, in addition to 339 new cases, the state also recorded 204 recoveries on Tuesday.

No fatality from COVID-19 was recorded on the day.

The active tally stands at 2,019 while the number of patients recovered so far is 15,810. The death toll stands at 185.

Out of the total active cases, 1,298 are in East Khasi Hills, 201 in Ri Bhoi, 155 in West Garo Hills, 97 in West Jaintia Hills, 85 in East Jaintia Hills, 69 in West Khasi Hills, 30 in East Garo Hills, 25 in South West Khasi Hills, 22 in South West Garo Hills, 19 in South Garo Hills and 18 in North Garo Hills.

Out of the 339 fresh cases, 233 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 40 in West Garo Hills, 24 in Ri Bhoi district, 14 in East Jaintia Hills, 10 in West Khasi Hills, six in West Jaintia Hills, four in South West Garo Hills, three each in South Garo Hills and North Garo Hills and two in South West Khasi Hills.