Conrad: No disconnect in COVID-handling

SHILLONG, May 4: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday said there may be a difference of opinion but there is no disconnect in managing the COVID situation in the state.

Members of the State Level Medical Expert Committee and epidemiologist Rajeev Sarkar had recently stated that citizens in the state have not been adhering to COVID-19 protocols due to disconnect between the authorities and the public because of the failure of those in charge. Dr Sarkar is from the Indian Institute of Public Health, Shillong.

“I don’t know in what sense they are saying there is a disconnect. I don’t personally feel that there is a disconnect as we meet regularly and discuss,” Sangma said.

“Of course, there could be a difference of opinion and some health experts may advise lockdown to prevent movement but as a government we need to maintain a balance between health and economy,” he said.

The Chief Minister asserted there has been “very good communication with everybody” and decisions were being taken jointly.

Admitting many people have been hesitant about being vaccinated, he said the pace of vaccination picked up from 3,000 to 15,000 per day after he took it up at the level of the CM Secretariat and started involving the entire government machinery.

“There has been a huge jump (in taking jabs) and it just required the society to be motivated and mobilised,” Sangma said.

He said this has been possible with the support of religious leaders, the headmen and civil society leaders. “That is how we have to work; whether it is a vaccination programme or steps to control the situation,” he added.

He reiterated that the government has been very clear about its approach and has been carrying everyone along in the battle against the health crisis.