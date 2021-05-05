‘We will play I-League for sure’

By Chinmay Vikmani writer at IFTWC

Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw, captain and star defender of Ryntih SC is a star on the rise.

The Shillong Times recently got an opportunity to interview Nongkhlaw. A huge Mancherster City and Sergio Ramos fan, he discussed the initial days of his career, preparations for the upcoming Shillong Premier League (SPL), I-League, and much more.

ST: Please throw some light on the initial days of your career and what made you choose football?

NONGKHLAW: Well for me, it was all about a ball at my feet. My uncle was a footballer too and I’m just following in his footsteps.

I started playing for my local football club at a very young age and I ended up joining Royal Wahingdoh’s U-19 team in 2012. I played there for 2 years and left the club after that.

So, I joined Nangkiew Irat, a club that gave me a ray of hope to be in form again and make use of the opportunity I got. After a year with Nangkiew Irat, I got my first ever professional contract to play alongside the seniors in the SPL.

ST: What is the Club’s preparation for Shillong Premier League?

NONGKHLAW: We have been gearing up for our SPL season for two weeks now but because of this current situation (COVID-19) every contact sport has been stopped for two weeks in our state and I’m hoping we can resume our training session soon enough.

ST: Will we see you and Ryntih SC in the I league?

NONGKHLAW: Yes, you will surely see us in the I-League. We have a strong set of players and our squad has been playing together for almost two years now.

The mindset and understanding we have amongst ourselves is just amazing. Our team will surely give a good fight both in the SPL as well as our road for I-League.

ST: How did the failed bid to enter the I-League affect you and the team?

NONGKHLAW: The current atmosphere in the club is still very energetic even though we didn’t get through the I-League last season.

But it made us more determined to prepare ourselves mentally and physically for the 2nd Division I-League this season or any tournament any time that comes up.

ST: How can Meghalaya further improve and what lies ahead for football in Meghalaya?

NONGKHLAW: Our state can simply try and support the teams that participate in the I-League, 2nd Division I-League, and especially the state team in so many different ways. Football has been growing really fast in our state but the only thing we need is a platform at higher levels.

Take our other Northeastern states as an example. Manipur and Mizoram have been producing players all around different leagues in India and even in every ISL or I-League.

We can support our youths through the grassroot levels and football has a very bright future in our state in the coming years. And in a few more years you’ll see players from our state in the bigger leagues and even the national team.

ST: How do you spend your days amidst the current situation?

NONGKHLAW: Well, all we need to do now is keep ourselves physically and mentally fit. A good lockdown workout and a good diet to keep ourselves up and ready for the upcoming season once the lockdown gets over.

ST: What is the ultimate aim in your career?

NONGKHLAW: To play at the higher level in our national league and to be consistent every season so that I could get an opportunity one fine day to play for our national team.