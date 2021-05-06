Vaccination to curb covid spike underway in Garo Hills plains

TURA, May 6: Having identified the plain belt region of West Garo Hills to be a potential area for a covid spike given the rising number of infections being detected from the Rajabala-Bhaitbari-Phulbari-Chibinang-Tikrikilla belt, a mass immunization drive is currently underway in the region to curb the infection.

“Vaccinations are currently underway and we have also put restrictions in place, but the number of vaccinations is a bit lesser than Tura due to various factors,” says Ram Singh, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner.

The plain belt region, particularly Phulbari town has been frequently identified with multiple number of infections compelling authorities to lock down parts of the town, most recently the main market, this week.

Given that a majority of the public from the plain belt frequent Tura and other towns for trade and commerce, authorities have put in place strict guidelines and restrictions that include testing for covid.

On Wednesday, the active covid cases in the district rose to 172 after 24 new positive cases were detected, a bulk of them being in Tura- 12 from Tura Civil Hospital and 2 from Tura Christian Hospital.

Seven positive cases were detected under Asanang primary health centre of Rongram, 1 from Purakhasia health centre in the border belt, 1 at Berubari entry ands surveillance point in Bajengdoba and another at Mirjumla checkpoint in South West Garo Hills which screens entry of people from neighbouring Mancachar area of Assam.