Ex-Aussie cricketer Stuart MacGill was kidnapped, released

SYDNEY, May 5: Former Australia leg-spinner Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Sydney and then released after an hour-long ordeal last month, New South Wales police said on Wednesday.

Quoting Australian police, the country’s media reported that four men were detained in connection with the alleged kidnapping following a raid.

The incident took place on April 14 when he was bundled into a car and driven to a remote location, after which he was assaulted and threatened with a firearm.

In a press release, New South Wales state police said an incident was reported to them on April 20.

The statement said “detectives from the robbery and serious crime subsequently commenced an investigation and four men – aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 – were arrested” in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said the kidnapping was financially motivated.

MacGill ended his international career with 208 wickets in 44 Test matches for Australia between 1988 and 2008. (PTI)