Conrad visits Jengal site and Tura hospitals

TURA, May 5: Two crucial requirements needed in the ongoing fight against the COVID pandemic- a bio medical waste incinerator and an oxygen cryogenic plant to supply the life saving element, have been cleared by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during his visit to the Garo Hills region on Thursday.

The chief minister first visited the Baljek area of Jengjal, a crucial tri-junction connecting all five Garo Hills districts to get a first hand view of the site where a plant holding cryogenic oxygen will be set up.

“This plant will be able to provide to the needs of the five districts of Garo Hills as well as supply to neighbouring West Khasi Hills district also. It is a very strategic location and work will start on the site from Friday itself,” assured the chief minister.

Given the rising need for oxygen among thousands of covid patients across the cities in India, the chief minister is optimistic the plant at Jengjal will be a life-provider if and when required by patients in this part of the state.

On entry to Tura, the chief minister visited the Inter State Bus Terminus at Chasingre where the region’s first bio-medical waste incinerator will be set up to destroy hazardous and highly infectious waste products from hospitals.

The sanctioned project is estimated at Rs 4 crore with a completion period in a couple of months time.

“This (incinerator) is something that was very much needed because a lot of bio medical waste has been accumulating which needed to be disposed off safely. We are hopeful it will begin functioning in a few months time,” said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

He also paid a visit to the Maternity and Child Hospital, Tura Civil Hospital and the SMELC Covid care centre during the day before holding a review meeting with government officials at Tura circuit house.

“We had a review meeting with the high level covid committee for West Garo Hills and Tura constituency in which we discussed the preparedness of the health infrastructure. Overall it is quite satisfactory but we want to ensure additional requirements are also met,” said the chief minister.

He reminded everyone that the most critical point was to ensure the virus is contained and not able to spread.

“Second strategy is for mass vaccinations to take place. We now have sufficient covid vaccines for vaccinating everyone in the age group of 45 and above,” said Conrad Sangma.

The chief minister has also advised people to see to it that every activity is broken down into a micro activity as the government tries to minimize restrictions and lockdowns.