Deepika Padukone tests Covid positive

New Delhi, May 4 : Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reportedly tested Covid positive.

While an official confirmation on behalf of the actress is awaited, the website of IIFA tweeted the health update on Tuesday. “#DeepikaPadukone has tested positive for Covid-19. Get well soon, Deepika!” said a tweet on @IIFA.

Confirming the news, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted: “Actress @deepikapadukone tests positive for #Covid. Wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Deepika is currently in Bangalore with her family. Earlier on Tuesday, her father, badminton icon Prakash Padukone had to be admitted to hospital due to high fever.

The actress’ mother Ujjala Padukone and younger sister Anisha have also tested also positive for Covid.

Deepika has several high-profile films lined up over the next months. She will be seen opposite husband Ranveer Singh in “83”, which accounts the saga of India’ first cricket World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer plays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika essays Kapil’s wife Romi.

She also stars in a yet-to-be-titled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and in Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Deepika will also team up with Big B in “The Intern”, while “Fighter” casts her opposite Hrithik Roshan. According to reports, she will also be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathan”.(IANS)