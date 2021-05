SHILLONG, May 6: With occurrence of two more deaths due to COVID19 in East Khasi Hills district in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths due to the virus infection in Meghalaya has gone up to 193.

The state has 2351 active COVID19 positive cases as on date while 129 new cases were detected in the state during the last 24 hours while 129 more persons recovered from the infection during the same period.