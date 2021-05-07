1 abducted from project site

TURA, May 7: Unidentified men brandishing small arms and suspected to be members of a criminal gang have reportedly abducted a worker from an irrigation project in South West Garo Hills district, three days ago.

The thekedar or work incharge at the camp, Shahjahan Badshah who hails from Haat Singimari in Assam was at the camp in the project site located between Ampati and Zikzak, along highway-12, when a group of unidentified men, according to eyewitness accounts were two persons wearing camouflage, arrived at 11 AM on Tuesday and forced him to accompany them to an undisclosed destination. He has so far not been released.