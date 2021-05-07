Conrad seeks church and community leaders role to boost vaccination

TURA, May 7: Hailing the positive role played by the church and community elders for society, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has urged upon church and community leaders to step forward and play a proactive role in the current drive to get people to vaccinate against Covid-19, a disease that is fast spreading to every nook and corner of the state and country due to a second deadly and infectious wave.

“In my review meeting at Williamnagar circuit house for covid preparedness that was attended by government officials and leaders of different churches and communities, I have requested them to help authorities to improve the overall vaccination programme and the response has been positive,” said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to the media after the review meet got over.

He said that the meeting also stressed on ensuring health protocols are maintained so as to prevent a surge in covid in the East Garo Hills district.

The chief minister has been on a two day tour of the Garo Hills, since Thursday, to review the health scenario and preparedness in the light of a deadly second wave hitting all major parts of the country in the last three weeks.

While reviewing the overall covid situation in Williamnagar and seeing the presentation put forward by the district authorities, the chief minister directed the health department officials to ensure more beds with oxygen support are installed in the government run Williamnagar Civil Hospital.

“Overall, there are approximately 23 beds dedicated for covid patients and six beds with oxygen support. We need to expand the hospital beds with oxygen support from the current 6 to at least 12. We are also sending additional oxygen cylinders of about 40 in a day or two in case of any emergency,” said the chief minister.

He revealed that currently East Garo Hills, particularly Williamnagar town, has 44 active cases and only one hospitalization. There are no critical covid patients in the intensive care unit of the hospital, he confirmed.