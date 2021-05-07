Dy CM justifies total lockdown

NONGPOH, May 6: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, has said that the total lockdown was necessitated owing to the unabated upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

The deputy chief minister said this during a review meeting with the district administration and the elected representatives of Ri Bhoi in Nongpoh on Thursday.

“The government was compelled to impose lockdown in the state due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases,” Tynsong said, urging the citizenry to work in tandem with the state government to check the spread of COVID-19.

Tynsong also appealed to the people of the district to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Flagging concerns over the low turnout for inoculation drive, the deputy chief minister exhorted one and all to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

The deputy chief minister also informed that the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group will soon start in the district.

The review meeting was also attended by Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah, Superintendent of Police C Syrti, and other legislators from Ri Bhoi district.