Weekend lockdown in East Garo Hills

WILLIAMNAGAR, May 7: In view of the Covid-19 and in order to put in place the preventive measuresto check the spread of contagious virus, East Garo Hills District Magistrate, Swapnil Tembe on 6 May promulgated Section 144 of the CrPC thereby enforcing weekend lockdown from 10 p.m of 7 May till 5 a.m of 10 May in the entire district.

During the lockdown, no vehicular movement is permitted except for all essential services including health services, inter-state movement of vehicles and people will be restricted, all markets in the district will remain closed except the medicine shops, all banks, postal services and private offices also will remain closed and restaurants, liquor shops, cafes, etc. also will not be allowed to open.

The exempted activities and services during the weekend lockdown are movement of health workers, essential services like, FCI, water supply, electricity, security, municipal services, movement essential goods, print and electronic media, etc.

Farming activities in rural areas, officers and staff of corona care centers, officials on Covid-19 duty, pharmacies, clinics, nursing homes, hospitals, medical laboratories, petrol pumps, etc. are also exempted from the purview of weekend lockdown, the order said.