Jowai not yet fully prepared: Health min

SHILLONG/ NONGSTOIN, May 7: A lockdown is in effect in East Khasi Hills while other parts of the state are under the grip of stringent curbs. The sudden spike in COVID-19 infections in state has put the entire state machinery on its toes, taking stock of manpower and resources.

Reviewing the preparedness in Jaintia Hills region on Friday, Health Minister AL Hek pointed out that Jowai is not fully ready yet even as preparations are under way.

After holding a meeting with the deputy commissioners and medical officers of West and East Jaintia Hills districts, Hek informed, “Jowai is not yet fully ready but preparations are under way. While the MCH COVID hospital is functional, the Corona Care Centre is not ready”.

The minister also informed that in the review meeting it was decided to set up a corona care centre (CCC) at St. Aloysius Hospital Ummulong.

“During the first wave, it (St. Aloysius Hospital Ummulong) was turned into a CCC. They are ready and the deputy commissioner has been directed to make the arrangement. It will have around 40 beds,” Hek said, adding that the West Jaintia Hills DC has been entrusted with the task and the centre should be ready in a day or two.

Speaking about another round of review meet at Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills, the health minister said that a corona care centre is already operational at circuit house with 49 beds.

However, there is shortage of oxygen and ventilator, he revealed, while assuring that arrangement will be made.

West Khasi Hills

Meanwhile, some kilometres away, Hek’s colleague and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong was in forum with the district administration of West Khasi Hills at the DC’s office in Nongstoin taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in the district.

The deputy chief minister was accompanied by Metbah Lyngdoh, Assembly Speaker, Brolding Nongsiej, Minister in-charge of Water Resource, and M Byrsat, Nongstoin MLA.

Responding to queries of local representatives, Tynsong reassured them by informing that the government has been adopting different means to prevent the virus from spreading, especially in rural parts of the state.

He urged people’s representatives to disseminate awareness among the public on the importance of vaccination, while claiming that it is the only means to protect humankind.

During the meeting, District Medical and Health Officer of West Khasi Hills, Dr SA Lyngdoh, and District Immunisation Officer, Dr R Laloo, submitted a report on the action taken by the Health department to prevent the curb the spread of COVID-19.

Raising concerns, Cabinet Minister B Nongsiej expressed fears that the highly-contagious coronavirus will attack Mawthadraishan Block as the three PHCs in the area are closed. Mairang CHC has only 12 beds to treat COVID-19 patients, the minister pointed out, while advocating the need to increase the bed numbers at the CHC.

Local legislator M Byrsat, on the other hand, lauded the efforts of the Dorbar as well as the church leaders for their contributions towards combating the pandemic.

Byrsat called for their continuous cooperation and support to eradicate the virus by educating rural folks not to pay heed to rumors about vaccine, which had earlier resulted in poor turnout for vaccination.

In his address, Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said that last year’s experience has made people more conscious and alert but called on them to adhere to protocols and SOPs of the government and to also get their jabs.