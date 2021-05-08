Educational institutions in WGH to remain close till 24 May

TURA, May 8 : In view of the rapid surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state and in the district, West Garo Hills District Magistrate, Ram Singh , had promulgated Section 144 of the CrPC on 8 May, thereby extending the closure of all educational institutions in the district till 24 May.

Tura has witnessed two deaths from Covid in less than five days, this week.

The order also said that during the period of closure, all the educational institutions in the district shall maintain classes through online teaching.