Meghalaya COVID update: 11 new deaths ; 375 new cases

SHILLONG, May 8: The caseload of COVID19 positive infection continues to increase in Meghalaya especially in East Khasi Hills (EKH) district.

The state recorded 11 more deaths (all in EKH) due to the virus infection in the last 24 hours while 375 new COVID positive cases were detected in the state in the same period taking the number of active cases up to 2678.

So far, 210 persons have died in the state because of COVID while 16414 persons have recovered from the disease in the state so far.