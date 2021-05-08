Widespread lockdown violation in Ampati-Betasing towns

TURA, May 8: While the rest of Meghalaya, including others districts of Garo Hills were beginning their weekend lockdown from Satuday morning, the scene was completely the opposite in South West Garo Hills district.

Shoppers in large numbers thronged the markets at Ampati and Betasing towns with traders doing brisk business for most part of the morning hours.

Police had to be called in to enforce the lockdown and urge the public to return to their houses citing government orders that make it mandatory for the public to remain indoors as part of the drive to contain the spread of the Covid infections which are rising across the region with each passing day.