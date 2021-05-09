2 central observers appointed to elect Bengal BJP party leader

New Delhi: The BJP has appointed two central observers for the election of the leader of party MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly.

By winning 77 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly in the recently concluded polls, the BJP has emerged as the main opposition party in the state.

In a statement on Saturday, the party said: “The Parliamentary Board of the BJP has appointed central observers for the election of the leader of the party MLAs in West Bengal assembly.”

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and party National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav have been appointed as the central Observers.

Earlier, the BJP had appointed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party National General Secretary Arun Singh as central observers for Assam, while Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, was appointed as the central observer for Tamil Nadu.

The decision to appoint central observers has been taken by the BJP’s Parliamentary Board but the party has not called its meeting after the poll results.

The Parliamentary Board normally takes a call on key decisions like appointing central observers for conduction election of leader of MLAs or who will be the Chief Minister of a state where the party won the majority. (IANS)