78 killed in Afghan flash floods

Kabul, May 8 : At least 78 people have died in Afghanistan due to heavy rainfall and flash floods in the past week, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) said on Saturday.

Thirty people have been wounded and another 32 are still missing, ANDMA spokesman Ahmad Tamim Azimi told dpa news agency.

Nearly 2,600 residential houses have been destroyed, either partially or completely, and 3,600 animals have perished, Azimi added.

In addition, transportation routes and more than 5,000 acres of agricultural land are destroyed.(IANS)