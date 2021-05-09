Govt extends lockdown in East Khasi Hills till May 17

SHILLONG, May 8: With the cases of COVID-19 increasing exponentially in East Khasi Hills, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown in the district from May 10 to May 17. In addition, curfew has also been extended in the entire district till 5 am of May 17.

The state on Saturday recorded 375 cases which took the overall tally of active cases to 2,678. Eleven deaths occurred in East Khasi Hills alone during the last 24 hours. Currently, the district has 1,583 active cases.

“The situation is very, very serious and grim. We haven’t been able to reduce the number of active cases. We appeal to all citizens to take care of themselves,” a helpless Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said after reviewing the situation at a meeting.

“With 375 fresh cases in the state and 11 deaths in East Khasi Hills alone, containment is the only effective measure that can slow down the spread of this highly infectious virus,” Principal Secretary, Health, Sampath Kumar said.

The government had enforced containment measures in East Khasi Hills on May 1. But as the step failed to arrest infection, the lockdown was clamped on May 5. The government has again decided to postpone the Class XII exams, which were rescheduled to May 11 and 12.

The government is allowing banks and post offices to function in the lockdown but with limited employees. It has allowed the home delivery of essential items and construction works at sites where the workers stay. “We will not allow the workers to move out of such premises. Instructions will be issued to them by the respective DC,” Tynsong said.

The government said shops dealing in essential commodities will continue to open with strict SOPs and in close understanding with Rangbah Shnong.

Tynsong said the weekend lockdown will continue throughout the state from 10 pm of every Friday till 5 am of every Monday.

The government has allowed 100 days activities under MGNREGA and farming activities throughout the state but with strict adherence to the SOPs.

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded a new high of 375 fresh cases as East Khasi Hills alone recorded 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the state have gone up to 2678 of which East Khasi Hills alone has 1583 cases.

The majority of the fresh cases were once again reported in East Khasi Hills (210). Five police personnel and two Shillong District Jail inmates also tested positive.

73 fresh cases were recorded in Ri Bhoi, 32 in South West Garo Hills, 18 in West Jaintia Hills, 12 each in West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills, 11 in East Jaintia Hills, four in North Garo Hills, two in East Garo Hills and one in South West Khasi Hills.

The state also saw 152 recoveries on Saturday including 109 in East Khasi Hills taking the number of people discharged to 16,414 while the death toll has shot up to 210.

The deceased have been identified as Skindro Dkhar (51) of Mission Compound, Jowai; Nancy Khongjee (80) of Mawlynnong, East Khasi Hills; Bina Rani Dey (77) of Nongthymmai, Shillong; Pyrkhat Gympad (60) of Lower Mawprem, Shillong; Amanda Rynjah (38) of Mawlai Mawdatbaki, Shillong; Banteidorlang Lyngdoh (35) of Nongtyngur, East Khasi Hills; Bun Paswet (60) of Panaliar, Jowai; Jennar Sutnga (60) of Chutwakhu, Jowai; Tret Mawnai (48) of Nongbsap-A, East Khasi Hills; Hordwin Myrboh (64) of Mawlynrei Dong Shiyap, East Khasi Hills and Manoj Kumar Choudhury (61) of Umroi Cantonment.