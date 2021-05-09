Call for vaccination push in rural areas

SHILLONG, May 8: Chairperson of the Grand Council of Chiefs (GCC), John F. Kharshiing on Saturday said there is a disconnect with the rural areas as far as vaccination is concerned.

Asking the state government and the legislators why they cannot campaign for vaccination the way they campaign during elections, he said, “During elections we see candidates going door-to-door explaining. Why is it not happening now? Why is there no aggressive campaign?”

“I have not heard of any MLA conducting any sort of meeting — virtual or real — to inform their people on why they should go and get vaccinated,” he said.

Kharshiing said the response to vaccination at the community level has been mixed in the rural areas due to the lack of awareness. “This is something you cannot force,” he added.

He said there is a disconnect somewhere in the rural areas and it requires a lot of aggressive awareness campaigns.

“There are some people who do not believe in science but we have to primarily believe in science which the whole world is relying on,” he said, pointing out that most people have been protected from one disease or the other because of vaccination at an early age.

Admitting that the government machinery may work to a certain extent, he said there has to be synergy between the Health Department, legislators and the traditional institutions for an aggressive campaign.

“I have seen the Governor, Chief Minister taking the jabs but that message is only stuck in newspapers and social media,” he said, advising the government to provide a public announcement in the villages for better communication.

Kharshiing felt the authorities have not been utilising the existing institutions in the state properly.

“If the MLAs, MDCs and the district councils get involved for an aggressive campaign, the vaccination will improve greatly in the rural areas,” he said.

He advised the legislators to be on the ground, not merely rely on conventional media and social media platforms such as WhatsApp for the vaccination campaign.

The GCC Chairman admitted the campaign could be tough with all the negative news floating about on social media. “Aadhaar enrolment took a lot of convincing. When MHIS, a scheme where the government supports 50% of medical bills has been difficult to promote, one can imagine how much effort the vaccination drive will take,” he said.

Kharshiing lauded Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for calling a meeting of MLAs on the COVID-19 issue. “I would push him further to speak to all the representatives as they play a large role in confidence-building measures,” he said.

For pessimists, he cited the example of California where the COVID infection and death graph has flattened because the entire population is getting vaccinated.

There are 54 Himas in the Khasi Hills, 19 Elakas in Jaintia Hills and about 1400 councils of Nokmas in Garo Hills under the GCC.