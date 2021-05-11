46 new cases in Tura

TURA, May 10: With no drop in the number of Covid positive cases taking place for the past two weeks in Tura, district authorities have decided to begin random sample testing of the general public at different locations of the town for the next few days.

On the first day of random sampling of shopkeepers in the Tura bazar area as many as seven shopkeepers and vegetable vendors tested positive for the virus compelling Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh to issue an advisory urging everyone coming to markets to take extra precautions by way of wearing double face masks and frequent hand washing.

“The positivity rate is 9%. Take extra precautions when coming to markets, don’t enter inside the shops making it crowded. Do shopping in your localities if possible,” urged the DC.

He said that more sampling in various markets and crowded clusters in Tura town will be carried out in coordination with localities.

According to the deputy commissioner there are a total of 279 active cases in the district with 46 new positive cases detected on Monday.